Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Trimmed by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Shares of MAA traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,310. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.03 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

