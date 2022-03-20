MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

