MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of INKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
