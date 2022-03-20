Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.91 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $124.91 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

