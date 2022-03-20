Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.88 or 0.00284906 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $7,300.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.88 or 0.06919221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.65 or 0.99629827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 63,854 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

