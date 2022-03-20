Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $12,217.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $17.30 or 0.00041817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.88 or 0.06919221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.65 or 0.99629827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040634 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

