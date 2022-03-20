Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MG. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,788 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mistras Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

