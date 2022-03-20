MobileGo (MGO) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

MobileGo (MGO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.06 million and $58,595.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileGo Profile

MGO is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

