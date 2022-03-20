Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1,307.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $65,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,513 shares of company stock valued at $44,302,471. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.