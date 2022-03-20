Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.17. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $228.65 and a one year high of $344.68.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

