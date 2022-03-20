MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Capitalization of $721,730.91 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $721,730.91 and $482.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00096402 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,597,048 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

