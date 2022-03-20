Moonriver Trading Up 29.9% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Moonriver has a market cap of $203.71 million and $137.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.82 or 0.00145118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,289,204 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405,157 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

