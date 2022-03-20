MoonTrust One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,084.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $664,776.50 and approximately $9,084.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.38 or 0.06947054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.87 or 1.00074978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040855 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

