Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $512,716.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00106270 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.