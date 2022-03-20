Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $47.58 million and $467,404.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00106859 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

