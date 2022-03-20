MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.99 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $186.71 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00106205 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

