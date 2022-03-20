My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $812,844.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $812,844.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.53 or 0.06911929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,415.88 or 0.99725048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040815 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

