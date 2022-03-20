Namecoin Price Reaches $2.29 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Namecoin has a market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $11,078.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00790475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00206774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031499 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.