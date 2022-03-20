Navcoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $210,543.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011925 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008455 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,081,380 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

