Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $7.43 million and $80,148.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,072,288 coins and its circulating supply is 18,807,661 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

