Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

