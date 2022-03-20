Neutrino USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.21 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $734.50 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.84 or 0.06875787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 0.99933298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 739,306,364 coins and its circulating supply is 739,305,764 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.