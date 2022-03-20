New BitShares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.55 or 0.06896921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.17 or 0.99866599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040683 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

