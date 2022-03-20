New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. New Gold posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

New Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 12,927,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,662. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.84.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

