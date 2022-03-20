New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE CADE opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

