New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.16 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

