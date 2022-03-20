New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

Shares of SBNY opened at $312.65 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.07 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.31.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.