New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

