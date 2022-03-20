New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average of $262.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

