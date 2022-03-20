New Potomac Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 15.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

