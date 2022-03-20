New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $107.15.

