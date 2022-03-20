New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $84.12 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

