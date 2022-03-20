NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,223.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.00801499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00207540 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023684 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.