NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $76,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

