NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 346,869 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of NIKE worth $281,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.