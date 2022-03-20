NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. 9,931,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

