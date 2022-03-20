NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

