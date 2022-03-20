Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Nimiq has a market cap of $28.54 million and $1.12 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.99 or 0.06979408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00279733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00790475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00090195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00467260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00415584 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,685,703,185 coins and its circulating supply is 9,071,453,185 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.