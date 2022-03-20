Nimiq Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.33 or 0.06981118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00274462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00769633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00086118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00478055 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00422832 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,683,146,348 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,896,348 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

