NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of NMI worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NMI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NMI by 103,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 59.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 115,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

