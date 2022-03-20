Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,431 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $261.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $184.61 and a one year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average of $256.56.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

