Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,290 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

