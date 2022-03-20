Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Paycom Software worth $62,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $359.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.91 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

