Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,093,878 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.60% of Conagra Brands worth $98,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

