Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,964 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $23,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

POOL opened at $487.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.54 and a 200-day moving average of $495.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

