Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 94,680 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.90% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $111,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $185.51 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

