Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 96,403 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Xcel Energy worth $89,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

