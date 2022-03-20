Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.61% of Masco worth $103,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 450.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

