Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,129,599 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.72% of LKQ worth $124,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 415,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

