Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108,622 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.60% of Yandex worth $129,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 185,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Yandex by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 185,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.