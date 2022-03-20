Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,127,134 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $99,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

